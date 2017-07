A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has halted the recall process for Senator Dino Melaye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had received signatures from Kogi State for Dino Melaye’s recall and revealed that it is only a law court that can stop the process.

However, the Senator who represents Kogi West, in a recent tweet on his official handle, revealed that the process has been halted by the court.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment