Access Bank Marathon :Lagos roads to shutdown for 12hours

Yussuf Alli, the General Manager, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, on Monday released the details on road closure for Feb. 11, 2017, the day of the second edition of the race.

Alli disclosed that some part of Lagos would be shut down for about 12 hours to ensure the safety of thousands of runners, cheering fans and Lagosians.

According to a statement by the media department of the Marathon’s office, the residents of Ikeja and environs going to Victoria Island are urged to go through Ikorodu Road.

Vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and environs going to Victoria Island should do so via Apapa and Orile to link Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs are advised to avoid Masha Area and National Stadium but they could link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, Eko Bridge.

It also said that Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environs could link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

While vehicles from Okota are to go through Mile 2 to Orile , Eko Bridge to Victoria Island, those from Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island must go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.

Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah , Lekki and environ must use the alternative route to Victoria Island, Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link Osborne to the Mainland.

It also quoted Alli as saying that the following roads like Third Mainland Bridge, Alaka, National Stadium, Ojuelegba to Adekunle Junction would be totally or partially closed.

“The Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.15 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alaka Road Service late will be closed from 5.45 a.m. to 7.30 a.m., National Stadium to Ojuelegba.

“Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45 a.m. to 9 a.m., Antony Village to to Oworonsoki will be closed from 7.15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Adekunle Junction that links Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.,’’ it said.

It also said that runners would start collecting their kits from Feb. 1, 2017 at Molade Okoya Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium. (NAN)

