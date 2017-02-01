Accountant-general commends NPF for embracing public finance reforms

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, has commended the Nigeria Police Force for embracing public finance reforms initiatives being implemented by the Office of Accountant-General of the Federation.

Mr Rotimi Ajayi, Assistant Director, Press, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Idris made the commendation when the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris led a team on a courtesy visit to the AGF.

The AGF also commended the Nigeria Police for supporting and embracing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, adding that the force was now fully integrated into it.

He also said that the force was currently being enrolled on the IPPIS platform, which according to him would help to effectively manage the wage burden of the government.

Extolling the cordial relationship between the OAGF and the Nigeria Police, the AGF called for more collaboration between both organisations.

He assured that the OAGF would continue to support police operations in order to bring peace and stability to the country.

However, the Inspector General in his remarks appreciated the AGF and his team for the support the Nigeria police was receiving from the office.

Idris described the force as the largest single agency of government in Nigeria and Africa with the highest number of employees nearing over 300,000 personnel.

He said that maintaining and running its operation could be quite challenging and that it required the support of other government agencies, especially in the area of release of funds.

The IG said that such support would ensure the success of security operations in the country.

Idris pledged the force’s support to institutionalising transparency in public finance management.

He also said that Zones and State Police Commands had been instructed to cooperate and support the ongoing nation-wide Police enrolment into the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to ensure its success. (NAN)

