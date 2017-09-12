Activists burn Coffin In protest against Nigeria’s separation

On Monday, September 11th, some Activist held a peaceful protest in the commercial city of Lagos state to express their dissatisfaction over the call for Nigeria’s separation.

The activist who were seen with different placards said that the continuous call for restructuring by different groups in the country is affecting the progress of the Nation.

Nigeria has had several separatist groups such as Arewa Nation, Oduduwa Republic,most recently Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB and many others.

The protesters burnt coffins in Lagos state as a sign to all the groups to stop the agitations and come together as one Nigeria.

Below are photos from the scene:

