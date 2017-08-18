Actor, Francis Odega declares support for Nnamdi Kanu - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood comic actor, Francis Odega has declared his support for the agitation for the actualization of Biafra and the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Odega who became more popular after his comic slang ‘gerara here’ went viral on social media revealed that his support for the embattled IPOB leader comes in line with the quit notice handed down by the Arewa Youth and a Coalition of Northern Youth Groups to Igbos living in the north.

Recall that the northern youth groups had issued a 90-day ultimatum to Igbos living in the north to vacate the region on or before October 1.

Odega while declaring his support for the IPOB leader and struggle for Biafra said: “I don’t think Nnamdi Kanu is doing bad for himself. Because when one look at it, how can some Northern youths say they don’t want us (Igbos) from their states?

“That means we are not welcomed. If one say ‘leave the North, quit the North’ that means such persons don’t want us and the only thing for us to do is to have our own.

“If someone ask me not to come to his house again, what do I do? I look for my own house. I don’t have a reason to pretend about this.”

He added in his chat with Celeb Police: “If Biafra want to come let it come.”

