Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has been beset with snarky remarks, trolls, shades and so on ever since Adesua and Banky W got married all this because of the belief that he once dated the beautiful actress.

Some people even went as far as saying that he lost out on her affections to BankyW and have gone on to mock him over it.

The actor has taken to his Instagram to trash these reports though, stating that he and Adesua only acted as a couple in a movie they did together and nothing more.

He challenged anyone to come up with a time when he or Adesua ever stated that they were an item.

Read his post below.

“MY NAME IS KUNLE REMI and Not ADESUA’s Ex.

Silence,they say is Golden.

I have been silent, but some people have taken this as an invitation to take the piss!! I have chosen my words and thought this action through, so read carefully, yes, pay attention I will only say this once.

I am not a bitter person neither am I a sadist.

‘If’ you know me, (if you don’t, ask about me from those that do) you would know I am a very positive and I radiate good vibes only, I am not here for any form of negativity whatsoever.

My name has been used inappropriately, and it is time I set the record straight.

I intentionally waited till after the festive of the beautiful wedding ceremony had come to a natural halt out of respect for the couple.

I have not till this present day said to any blogger, or mentioned on any social media platform, or granted any interview admitting or confirming that I was ever in a relationship with the former Miss Adesua Etomi who as well all know tied the knot over the past weekend, neither do I recall her doing the same.

Yet some jobless people cooked up stories and sold it to other jobless people and then jobless readers and commentators believed it and hence the rumors started circulating with no proof other than pictures of us on a Movie set titled (FALLING. A great film by the way, It’s on Netflix if you haven’t seen it.). Contrary to the opinion of people who feel theirs matters, I don’t have to congratulate the beautiful couple publicly to prove anything. Some of us would rather do our things privately. You CAN’T believe all you see on social media (some people will still not understand).

Take for example; Recently I posted a picture of my Beautiful Nephew on my Instagram and as expected, rumours started again without any confirmation that I have a baby. (Quote me) I never confirmed to anyone that he is My Son. So there you go!!. Not all you see or read on social media is the gospel truth.

Having said that this is my advice to those this may concern; Just for your sanity try to be sure about the rumours and gist before you tongue lash people or judge people.

Sometimes Not everyone is strong enough to handle it.

If you don’t know anything or if you are not sure, you don’t have to comment or curse people just SHUT UP. “If You don’t talk (in cases like this) you won’t die”.

BE SURE BEFORE YOU JUDGE ANYONE OR BETTER STILL DON’T. THAT’S WHY GOD SAYS HE IS THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN JUDGE US ALL.

Don’t Curse yourself.

Thank you for reading.

PS : Next Time you want to talk about me or refer to me. My Name is KUNLE REMI, the charming, charismatic, God Fearing, hardworking , Gentlemen but you can just call me THE ACTOR!! Signed

MANAGEMENT”

