Actor, Mel Gibson Welcomes 9th Child - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Hollywood actor, Mel Gibson has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross and its a baby boy.

The actor and director recently welcomed his ninth child and named him Lars Gerard Gibson.

The newest addition to the family was born in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Th 61-year-old father, with the latest addition, now has a total of six sons and a daughter from his ex-wife, Robyn Moore, whom he was married to for 28 years but divorced in 2011.

The actor also shares a daughter named Lucia, 7, with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva.

