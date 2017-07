Ghanaian actor, Majid Michael, was recently with the Army at the United Nations Stabilization Mission to the Congo to share the word of God.

The actor took to his instagram page share pictures from the visit.

He posed with the Ghanaian Ambassador to the DRC, and the Commanding Officer of the Ghana Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Kwabiah.

See pictures below…

