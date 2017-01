Nollywood actress and Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, ini Edo shared on her page photos from her vacation.

The actress who is in Dubai shared lovely photos with her fans including one in which she was captured kissing a dolphin.

She also took time off to visit the famous Burj Al Arab hotel.

See photos from her vacation below:

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment