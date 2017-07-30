Actress Angela Okorie Reveals How She Affords Her Lavish Lifestyle - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, known for her lavish lifestyle has in a recent interview revealed how she is able to achieve such expensive lifestyle.

Debunking rumors in the media that her lavish lifestyle is funded by a sponsor or sugar daddy, the actress revealed that she made her money through music.

The actress who has recently been seen touring different parts of the world on vacation revealed this while speaking during a chat with Punchng.

Angry about the insinuation that she got her money by trading her body, the actress revealed that she made good money while she was still a model and singer before she decided to become an actress.

She said: “Before I came into the movie industry, I was a model and singer and I was making good money from that. Even as an actress, I have appeared in a lot of films and my services are still very much in demand. I am also involved in some other things as well.”

She continued: “For anybody to now say that I’m living off anybody is the height of being dumb. Everything I am today is by the grace of God and my sweat. I am a very hard-working and independent person. I know what I want and I constantly go for it. I don’t need anybody to sponsor me.”

