Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim have taken to social media to debunk rumours that they tied the knot yesterday in court.

The couple have been in a relationship for some months and this morning it was reported that they had tied the knot in a court wedding yesterday after a photo of the duo kissing was shared by a close friend and captioned; “I am glad to be a witness” made rounds on social media yesterday.

However, the couple have come out to appreciate everyone for the congratulatory messages as well as state that they are not yet married. They explained that the ‘wedding picture’ circulating online is from a project they are both working on.

Read their message below ;

“Wow! @iamicebergslim and I have received so many congratulatory messages and well wishes, we must say the love and support is unbelievable! However, we will like to inform the general public that we are not married yet. When we decide to go down that path together, we will certainly be the ones to let the world, our friends, family, supporters and fans know. The image circulating isn’t a court wedding photograph, it is a leaked behind-the-scenes image which was taken during a photoshoot for a new project, which we will soon unveil to the world. God bless everyone for the love and well wishes. I love you all.”

