Actress and model, Nikki Samonas did a nude bathtub photoshoot for a magazine, which she shared on her Instagram page yesterday to the purview of the general public.

The controversial actress had earlier stated that she could go nude in a movie if the script directed it, after she came under criticism for when she went naked with Jim Iyke in the movie, My First Wife.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment