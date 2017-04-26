"Actually It Was An Accident," Serena Williams Talks On Pregnancy Announcement - The Herald Nigeria

Tennis great, Serena Williams who announced to the world that she was pregnant some days ago has revealed that the announcement was unplanned.

The American tennis star whose pregnancy announcement has caused a lot of stir on social media following the revelation that she won the Australian Open without dropping a single set while pregnant revealed that she accidentally announced her 20 weeks old pregnancy on Snapchat.

Serena Williams, engaged to Reddit’s co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, while talking to Gayle King during a session on TED Talk said: “Well, actually it was an accident.”

She went on to explain: “I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going. I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment