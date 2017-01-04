Adamawa Govt. sets up committee on closure of IDPs camps

The Adamawa Government has set up powerful committee to handle the closure of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, told newsmen on Wednesday in Yola at the end of the state security meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on Dec. 28, 2016, announced plans to close the IDPs camps across the state in Jan. 2017.

Sajoh said that the committee would liaise with all relevant stakeholders on how to evacuate the IDPs to their respective states and shut down the camps.

“At the meeting, a committee was set up to consolidate the evacuation of the remaining IDPs and shut down of the camps.

“The committee will also collaborate with all relevant stakeholders on IDPs matters to ensure smooth and effective evacuation of the IDPs,” he said.

Sajoh said the meeting also resolved on the need for massive enlightenment of the public to watch out for escapee-insurgents and report suspicious movements. (NAN)

