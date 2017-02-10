Adamawa sets aside two days of prayer for Buhari's health - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State has announced that the state will, today and Sunday, offer special prayers in mosques and churches for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Jibrilla, who spoke at the end of the States’ weekly executive council, observed that any leader required prayers no matter his or her health status.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari needs the prayers of all Nigerians to enable him pilot the affairs of the country effectively. This, we have been doing even before he traveled for his vacation and we will not relent.

“As the Governor of Adamawa State, I deserve special prayers from my people to enable me accomplish the dreams of governing the state well.”