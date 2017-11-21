Additional remains of slain U.S. soldier found in Niger

Additional remains of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger in October have been recovered, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding Sgt. La-David Johnson’s death.

A military investigation team discovered the remains on Nov. 12 as part of a probe into the Oct. 4 attack that resulted in the deaths of Johnson and three other soldiers, spokeswoman, Dana White, said.

The circumstances surrounding the mission came under scrutiny when it came to light that Johnson had gone missing after the troops engaged in a firefight with an Islamic State-affiliated group.

His body was not recovered until two days later.

Johnson’s death also drew media attention after President Donald Trump called his widow in an exchange that she characterised as insensitive.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

