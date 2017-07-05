Address Nigerians Tomorrow or Face Protests Worldwide -Group to Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, have issued a statement calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation, Thursday or they would mobilize for protests in Nigeria and across the globe.

In a statement by signed by its convener, Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group mandated Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to set up a medical team that would visit London and determine Buhari’s health status.

“If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties,” the statement read, “the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.”

They added that since President Buhari left the shores of the country over 55 days ago, he has not addressed Nigerians nor made any public appearance.

“To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence,” they said.

Speaking further, the Concerned Nigerians noted that, “In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”

