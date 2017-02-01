Addressing inequalities panacea to conflicts – UN chief

Addressing inequalities and discrimination between communities, countries and regions is the best way to prevent conflicts in the society, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

The Secretary-General stated this on Tuesday in his message to the Civil Society Forum held in conjunction with the UN Commission for Social Development.

“Inclusive and sustainable development is the best way to prevent conflicts and crises and ensure equitable progress for all people everywhere.

“To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we must address pervasive inequalities between communities, nations and regions.

“Globalisation and technological progress have helped to lift millions of people from poverty, but the benefits have not been shared equally,” Guterres said in a message delivered by Mr Lenni Montiel, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

According to him, too many people have been left behind, and unemployment and underemployment are serious challenges to peace and progress around the globe.

“With rates of extreme poverty remaining high, social protection provides an essential means of support for the marginalised and disadvantaged.

“Yet today, only one-third of people have adequate social security coverage. More than half the population lacks any coverage at all.

“Basic social services, such as healthcare and education, are essential for the well-being of people and societies,” the UN chief lamented.

According to him, however, a strong civil society sector is central to advancing social progress.

Guterres said the UN recognised the value of the contributions of the civil society adding “we remain committed to seeking your advice, expertise, support and partnership.

“With budgets under pressure in many countries, efforts by the private sector and civil society are especially important. Your engagement is essential,” he said. (NAN)

