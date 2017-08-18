 Adeboye confers with Buhari in London - The Herald Nigeria

Adeboye confers with Buhari in London

President Muhammad Buhari met with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Rev. Enoch Adeboye at the Abuja House in London earlier today.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity made the photos available on Facebook.

The photos were captioned: President Buhari receives General Overseer Worldwide Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye at the Abuja House London on 18th Aug 2017.

Details of their discussion were not revealed to the public, however speculators are willing to wager, Adeboye prayed for Buhari and that the President informed him that he would soon return to Nigeria.

