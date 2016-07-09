Pastor Adeboye's Offensive Statement About Muslims - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

On Sunday July 3, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, gave an advice to the Muslim community which we in the Muslim world find very offensive.

According to Adeboye “The Spirit that fell on our brothers in Islam during Ramadan should be carried throughout the days in the year.” “If we do that, we will all live in peace and harmony throughout the year”.

In response to this we are going to ask this so-called pastor the following questions:

1. Does it mean we Muslims did not keep peace before Ramadan?

2. Are you saying we Muslims have been solely responsible for the violence in the country?

What a foolish statement from a so-called man from God!

We advise that you issue an apology to the Muslim world for falsely labelling us as violent and disrupters of the peace.

