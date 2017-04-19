Adekunle Gold Reveals Who He Wrote Hit Single, 'Orente' For - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold have sparked several relationship controversies online even as both artistes have tried their best to sidestep the question during interviews.

Adekunle Gold who has been in a love triangle with the singer and her rap buddy, FalzTheBahdGuy has however dropped an hint regarding his true feelings for the Etisalat Ambassador, Simi.

Coming after the singer signed to YBNL Records chaired by Olamide had denied several reports linking him to Simi, Adekunle Gold took to his page on social media to reveal the inspiration and muse behind his hit single ‘Orente’.

Adekunle Gold in reaction to a question posed by a social media user on Twitter regarding the song, ‘Orente’ revealed that he wrote the hit single for Simi which further links both singers although they have denied the connections several times.

See what Adekunle Gold wrote below:

