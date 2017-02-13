Adele Snaps Her Grammy Award In Two On Stage - The Herald Nigeria

UK Singer, Adele went full on with her surprises after her minor setback with the George Micheal tribute in which she used curse words and had to restart her performance.

The singer who swept a total of five awards at the event including the Album of the year and song of the year awards did the unthinkable by snapping the much coveted Album of the year award in two, right on stage.

The singer who meant every word of her acceptance speech where she referred to Beyonce as an inspiration said she could not possibly accept the award because Beyonce deserved it more.

The singer after snapping the award in two proceeded to offer Beyonce the other half of her ‘Album of the Year’ award.

The recent win makes Adele the first person to win Grammy’s Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year twice.

