Adeleke buried amidst tears

The remains of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has been buried at his residence in Ede on Monday , the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The corpse was brought to the residence from Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo at about 10:46am, where the Chief Immam of Ede, Alhaji Moshood Akaje performed the funeral prayers at about 11:03 am.

Adeleke’s body was immediately buried after the prayers amidst tears by families, friends and political associates.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Ibikule Amosun of Ogun, were among the dignateris that attended the burial.

Earlier in his sermon, Alhaji Ibrahim Adekilekun, the Chief Imam of Ansarudeen, Ede, described Adeleke as a man loved by all during his life time.

Adekilekun, who noted that death is inevitable for all humans, urged family members not to fight anyone over Adeleke’s death.

Meanwhile, the Osun Government has declared a 3-day mourning in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Semiu Okanlawon, media aide to Gov Rauf Aregbesola on Monday in Osogbo.

” This is in honour of the departed first Civilian Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

“The 3-day mourning period commences from Monday, April 24, 2017.

” During the period of mourning, all flags are to fly half mast,” the statement said.

Adeleke, 62, was the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District at the Senate under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) before his death on Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo.(NAN)

VE/MZA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment