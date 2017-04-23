 Adeleke, first civilian governor of Osun, dies at 62

Adeleke, first civilian governor of Osun, dies at 62

The first civilian governor of Osun and serving senator, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital in Osogbo after succumbing to a protracted ailment.

Adeleke was aged 62.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the residence of the former governor in Ede reports that the atmosphere was tense as his corpse was brought in at about 1:10 p.m, preparatory to the Islamic burial rites at 4:p.m.

 

 

A huge crowd of sympathisers and family members were seen weeping uncontrollably on sighting the corpse of the late flamboyant politician and socialite.

A two-term senator, Adeleke had won the Osun West senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2007.

He, however, defected from the PDP in the build up to the 2015 general elections and had won again on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC). (NAN)

