Adeleke: We have lost a colossus - Dogara - The Herald Nigeria

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has described the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke as shocking and a huge loss to the country.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker said he received with shock, the news of sudden death of Senator Adeleke and said the former Osun State Governor was a distinguished gentleman.

“Senator Adeleke was a leader who left giant footprints and lasting legacies as the first civilian governor of Osun State,” he stated.

Dogara also recalled that the late senator was credited for establishing tertiary educational institutions across Osun State when he was governor in the third republic, thereby laying the foundation for the development of the State.

“On behalf of all members of the House of Representatives, I condole with the Adeleke family, the Senate, government, and people of Osun State over this big loss,” Dogara added.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment