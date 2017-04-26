Adeleke was killed out of jealousy - Son, Davido claim - The Herald Nigeria

The son of the late Isiaka Adeleke, Tunji Adeleke has alleged that his father was murdered by political gladiators who do not want him to contest for the upcoming Osun State gubernatorial elections.

The aggrieved son made this accusation in a post on Snapchat where he said that his father would have won the election if he were alive to compete for it.

Recall that the first civilian governor of Osun State died in the early hours of Sunday, April 23, in Osogbo after allegedly succumbing to a protracted ailment.

It will also be recalled at his burial ceremony in Osun State, the late Adeleke’s supporters collapsed the canopy over Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rotimi Akeredolu as they chased away one Idiat Babalola who is a nominee of Governor Rauf Aregbesola considered a rival of the late Adeleke.

Many people claimed Isiaka Adeleke was poisoned. Now, the son of the late former governor has voiced the same accusation while his cousin, the singer Davido, seems to agree with this speculation.

“My dad wasn’t sick. people just wanted his position, the power, money etc!” Tunji said in his post. While Davido added that he is canceling his scheduled Osun tour for this reason, noting that “jealousy” was rife around them. “I can’t do it,” he said.

Isiaka Adeleke: My dad was killed because he's set to be a governor for the 2nd time, Tunji, declares, as Davido cancels Osun from his tour A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR!! THE TRUTH WILL COME OUT!!! I LOVE YOU UNCLE !!!!!! VIGILANTE MODE!!!!!!!!!!! THE PPLE OF EDE WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU PPLE!! U KNOW YOURSELVES!! ADELEKE !! STRONGEST LAST NAME IN EDE!! ANY OTHER LAST NAME NAH COUNTERFEIT!!!!! GALANT!!! A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

