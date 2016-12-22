Adidas Denies Being In Talks With Blac Chyna For Endorsement Deal - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Adidas has denied approaching Blac Chyna for any shoe deal or any deal with them period.

Despite the fact that Chyna is clearly a big time Adidas fan and constantly rocks the brand during her TV appearances, sources within Adidas confirm that no one at Adidas has ever spoken with Chyna about anything at all.

According to an Adidas representative, “This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar.”

Chyna’s lawyer had previously said that Adidas had offered his client, Blac Chyna, $250k for a line of shoes, but claimed the amount was woefully inadequate.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment