Adjust or Resign if the Job is too Much for You- Senator Goje to Fashola - The Herald Nigeria

Babatunde Fashola has come under fire in the Senate as he’s been told to resign if his portfolio is too heavy for him.

This statement was made by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje who was of the opinion that Fashola might be unable to carry out his duties due to the heavy nature of his office.

At the plenary session, Goje said, “Initially, I wanted to come under a motion but, yesterday, the House of Representatives took up the matter. Since we are on the same page with the House, I feel I should not come under a motion. But I will like to seize this opportunity to advise the minister that he should remember that he is now a minister and should behave like a minister.

“He is not a governor (anymore) and this National Assembly is not Lagos State House of Assembly. This is an Assembly composed of very patriotic Nigerians, very experienced Nigerians; many had done his job; many were governors before him.”

Goje continued, “Fashola should know that he is dealing with the National Assembly of Nigeria, not of Lagos. If the job is too much for him – the ministry is too big; it comprises three ministries, which are works, housing and power; if he cannot adjust, then, he should do the honourable thing. He should so the needful.

“No amount of blackmail by him; no amount of propaganda by him or his surrogates will stop this National Assembly from discharging its duties in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. We have sworn to uphold and protect this Constitution, and this we will do to the end of this Assembly.

“For now, I will cease fire and watch to see how the House will handle him. If he is well handled there, we will leave him with them. But if we are not satisfied and they pass him to us, then, we will take him over.”

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, said the Senate would wait for actions taken by the House of Representatives.

He said “I am happy that the House of Representatives are also taking up this issue. It is a matter that we must be responsible, especially those at the (executive) cabinet to look at issues from a national point of view in the interest of all Nigerians.

“We will definitely wait for the outcome of his appearance before the House of Representatives before further contributions. But we have take your comment, Chairman of Appropriations,” he said.

