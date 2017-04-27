AEDC presents N1.5m relief materials, sponsors immunisation of 400 children in IDPs camp

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) on Thursday presented relief materials worth N1.5 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Aso Gurku camp, Nasarawa State.

It will also sponsor the immunisation of 400 children in the camp to demonstrate its love and care for the less privileged in the society.

AEDC’s Managing Director, Mr Ernest Mupwaya, made the presentation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,300 displaced persons from the North East are currently resident in the Gurku inter-faith based camp, with women and children under-12 constituting a higher number of the population.

The exercise was part of programme AEDC ‘s activities to celebrate the World Immunization Week, celebrated every last week of April annually.

The immunization week is aimed at promoting the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against diseases.

Mupwaya, represented by the Head of Corporate Communication, AEDC, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said that the gesturee was part of AEDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the IDP camp was chosen to futher actualise the commitment and mandate of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“By this exercise, the management of AEDC further demonstrates its commitment to the belief that strengthening the healthy systems is key to breaking the cycle of extreme poverty and disease.“

He said that the process was also designed to promote health, productivity and prosperity among the less privileged.

Mupwaya thanked the traditional ruler of the community for providing a space for the IDPs in his kingdom.

Responding, the Ese of Gurku, Mai Kasuwa Darbmir who spoke through an interpreter, expressed gratitude to AEDC for the gesture.

According to him, members of his community are living in peace with the IDPs.

The Chairman of the camp, Mr Yohanna Zidico exprssed happiness over the exercise, adding that a committee had already been set up to distribute the items equitably.

He called on the government to provide more assistance, especially immunization to the camp, adding that over 600 children required the service.

Items presented to the camp included food stuffs like bags of rice and nodules. (NAN)

