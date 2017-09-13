Popular queen of comedy and television host in Ghana, Valentine Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, met with Prophet one, the national prophet, Ebenzer Adakwa Yiadom for counseling after her sex tape was released following the dissolution of her nine months old marriage.

The Comedian and her Ex-husband Mr Abrokwah got married at a private ceremony on October 22, 2016 in a church at Florida Lake, Johannesburg, South Africa.

A source reported that the sex tape was recorded on August 30, 2017 and that the marriage between Afia and Mr Abrokwah had hit rocks about three (3) months prior to that.

Mr. Abrokwa was linked to the leakage of the sex tape and was later arrested by Police in Ghana.

Mr. Abrokwa has been charged to court and he is to face charges of possession and circulation of obscene material and threat of harm.

Afia visited Prophet One a few days after the founder and overseer of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi defended her video of her infidelity that was leaked.

She posted proof of her visit to the Prophet One via her Instagram page.

She wrote “Thank you so much Prophet Ebenzer Adarkwa aka Prophet One. I enjoyed your counseling and your company.

