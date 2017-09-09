The estranged husband of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwa was arrested by Ghanaian police for revenge porn.

This is related to the incident which involved a leak of Afia’s sex tape where she was engaging in sexual acts with another man online.

The couple who got married last year October is now broken up after Afia was said to have started an affair with another man.

The husband secretly recorded Afia’s sex session with the new man and leaked it online, claiming infidelity. Afia came out to clarify that they were already separated when she began seeing someone else and that she’s single.

Abrokwa was arrested and also charged to court. He will have to face allegations of possession and circulation of obscene material and threat of harm.

