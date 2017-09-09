Afia Schwarzenegger’s Estranged Husband Arrested for Revenge Porn

The estranged husband of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwa was arrested by Ghanaian police for revenge porn.

This is related to the incident which involved a leak of Afia’s sex tape where she was engaging in sexual acts with another man online.

The couple who got married last year October is now broken up after Afia was said to have started an affair with another man.

The husband secretly recorded Afia’s sex session with the new man and leaked it online, claiming infidelity. Afia came out to clarify that they were already separated when she began seeing someone else and that she’s single.

Abrokwa was arrested and also charged to court. He will have to face allegations of possession and circulation of obscene material and threat of harm.

 

 

Leave a comment

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON