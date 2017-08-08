 Africa to the fore in 400m, 800m and steeplechase

Africa to the fore in 400m, 800m and steeplechase

Tuesday’s action at the World Athletics Championships sees two of the most intriguing races of the programme as South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk bids for the first half of his 400/200 metres double.

While Nigel Amos goes for gold in the men’s 800m.

World record holder and defending champion Van Niekerk should be unbeatable in the 400m, but faces a stiff challenge, not least from Botswanan duo Isaac Makwala and Thebe Baboloki.

Another Botswanan, Amos, will also have to be at his best in the 800m, where a clutch of athletes are suddenly dreaming of glory in the absence of Kenya’s injured champion David Rudisha.

 

 

Kenya is expected to continue its dominance of the men’s 3,000m steeplechase – though American Evan Jager has a chance to cause an upset – and the finals of the men’s pole vault and women’s javelin also take place. (Reuters/NAN)
