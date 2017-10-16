Former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court over his powers to hold the executive office as Minister of Petroleum Resources as a President.

The suit was filed in Abuja against the Federal Government of Nigeria via the Attorney General of the Federation which is to determine the constitutional qualification of Buhari as Minister of Petroleum.

Agbakoba, according to a statement released by his Chambers, argues that on the basis of section 138 of the Constitution disqualifying the President of Nigeria from taking any paid employment or holding executive office of Minister of Petroleum Resources, the President cannot hold office as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

His other argument is that in any event, the President’s appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources was not confirmed by the Senate of the National Assembly, as stipulated by section 147(2)of the constitution.

The affidavit supporting Agbakoba’s claim states that the determination of the questions in the claim are of vital national importance, in view of the governance chaos at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He has requested the court to return answers that the President is not validly qualified to be Minister of Petroleum Resources and in any event the President is also disqualified to be Minister of Petroleum Resources, not having been confirmed by Senate.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

