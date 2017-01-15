Agency assures C’ River residents of universal health coverage

The Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency says it is making efforts to ensure good health for the people through its Health Insurance Scheme tagged: `Ayadecare’.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Beta Edu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday.

“Under the Ayadecare, we must revitalise primary healthcare and indeed all our health facilities across the state.

“So, since last year, the Government of Cross River has been revitalising primary healthcare centres in all the wards in the state.

“The governor has directed that we put emphasis on those wards that do not have access to healthcare at all. His policy is pro-poor.

“The drive and passion of the Gov. Ben Ayade is to provide healthcare for those who do not have it before now.

“He is determined to raise the health standard of the people of Cross River,’’ he said.

Edu said that the governor had directed that the first new health facility under the health insurance scheme should be sited in a rural community in the northern part of the state.

She noted that Gov. Ben Ayade visited Uchu Yache in Yala Local Government Area two months ago, and realised that the people did not have a health centre.

She said no less than 15, 000 people resided in Uchu Yache community and the governor decided that they should be provided with a befitting healthcare facility.

“He promised them that one of his first projects this year would be to provide them with a comprehensive health centre.

“The ground breaking of the Uchu Yache Comprehensive Health Centre was done yesterday.

“We hope that the project will be completed within three months,” she said.(NAN)

