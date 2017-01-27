AGF Malami Reveals How Much Was Recovered From Looters In 2016 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said the Federal Government recovered a total of N15 billion and $10.5 million from looters.

Malami made this known on Thursday, January 26, 2017 while speaking with the Senate Committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

The Attorney General further said that with the Anti-Corruption Campaign and Recovery of stolen National Assets which the President Buhari-led government have embarked on, the FG has recovered so much in such a short time.

He said that the total revenue profile of the ministry as at 31st December , 2016 was N12, 405, 540:00 while the total expenditure profile during the same period was N3, 672, 730, 661.

The minister said that the broad policy objectives of the FG was in four major priority areas, being the Anti-Corruption Campaign, the Recovery of stolen National Assets, the Rule of Law component of the Anti-Terrorism war and the institutionalization of law and order in all aspects of national life.

