Aguero Hints at Manchester City Exit - The Herald Nigeria

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he intends to leave Manchester city for Independiente once his contract with the Premier League side expires in 2019.

The 27-year-old started his professional career with Independiente before leaving his boyhood club for Atletico Madrid in 2006.

He has not forgotten about Independiente, though, and aims to end his career at the club where it all started for him.

“I have always said that I want to return to Independiente and I will do just that,” the Argentina international told So Foot.

“I will return to Independiente when my contract with City expires.

“I do not want to make my comeback when I am too old. If everything goes well, I will return to the club of my heart at the age of 31.”

Aguero was left on the bench for City’s 2-1 Premier League victory against Swansea City on Sunday, with recent signing Gabriel Jesus scoring the opening goal and an injury-time winner.

Guardiola has selected Jesus instead of Aguero for three successive games and the Argentine, who has hit 11 Premier League strikes this season, hinted he could move on from City after six goal-laden seasons.

“Sometimes this happens,” Aguero told reporters when asked about his current situation. “When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.

“I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.

“I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.

“In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course.”

