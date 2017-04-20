Air Force personnel stabs NDLEA official at Lagos Airport - The Herald Nigeria

According to reports from the Nation, the trouble started when the NAF officer was trying to enforce the 7:00 pm close time agreed by stakeholders.

The officers did not wait for 7:00 pm but decided to chase out workers, including agents and NDLEA officials out of the area, a situation which one of the NDLEA officials resisted.

It was gathered that the NDLEA asked the NAF officer to wait till the agreed time before asking him out of the area.

The narcotic officer reminded the NAF officer that as a government security agency personnel, he should not harass him the way clearing agents are harassed.

The acts of the resistance further infuriated the NAF officer, who questioned the audacity of the NDLEA official to challenge him.

At that point, it became a physical scuffle with the NAF officer slapping the NDLEA official to which the latter responded with a flurry of punches.



It was while the government personnel were exchanging punches, another NAF officer joined in the fray to stab the narcotic officer, The Nation reports.



The NDLEA officer, fell, bleeding profusely while others engaged in a free for all.

However, it was the screams and shouts of bystanders that drew attention to the officer that was bleeding out and he was consequently taken to the hospital.

The spokesman for NDLEA, Mr. Mitchell Ofoyeju when contacted by the Nation newspapers confirmed the incident but added that it was a minor disagreement.

He also added that the issue has been resolved.