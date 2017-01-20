Air Force sets up board to probe Rann error bombing - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

As the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, constitutes a board of senior officers to investigate the accidental air strike of an internally displaced persons, IDPs’ camp at Rann, Kale-Balge Local Government Area, Borno State, Tuesday, the House of Representatives, yesterday, denied that it resolved to investigate the accidental bombing.

One of those who survived the attack, Mallam Abubakar Modu, said there was no need to blame the Air Force for the strike as it was not deliberate.

Also yesterday, it was revealed that two deaths were recorded and five discharged from hospitals from the over 80 injured victims of the attack.

This is just as former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State commiserated with the government and people of Borno State over the accidental bombing.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has thrown its weight behind the call for investigations into the accidental air strike, describing it as a fatal blunder.

The association, while commiserating with the victims and the government of Borno State, urged the military authorities not to be discouraged in the ongoing war against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

On the investigative board, the Navy Director of Public Relations & Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement, said constituting the board becomes necessary to forestall future occurrence.

He said: “This is with a view to forestall future occurrence. In addition to a list of 20 witnesses given to it, the Board is free to invite other persons to give evidence on oath. The Board is to submit its report not later than February 2.”

The six-man Board is headed by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah.

Other members are Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.

