AirForce strikes insurgents new hideout in Northern Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has struck insurgents new hideout about one nautical mile south of Tumbum Rego in Northern Borno.

The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known in statement to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Famuyiwa said NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the location in a coordinated day and night operation.

This, he said, was due to Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) report that Boko Haram insurgents who attacked own Surface Forces at Kangarwa the night of Jan. 12, had withdrawn to the said location.

“The enclosed footage of the Battle Damage Assessment indicated that the operation was successful as the insurgent’s hideout was successfully destroyed,” he said.

Famuyiwa explained that the renewed efforts was aimed at denying the remnants of the insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launched attack on own surface forces or people within the host communities.

NAF recently intensified aerial patrol over the entire operation in the North-East and offensive mission around Green Belt Region near Niger and Chad. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment