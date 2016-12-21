 Airline Kicks Passengers Out For Not Speaking English - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Airline Kicks Passengers Out For Not Speaking English

french-montana

American rapper, French Montana took to his social media page to share a live feed of an airline kicking some of its passengers off a flight.

According to the American rapper, the men were kicked off the plane because they do not speak English.

Expressing his sadness over the segregation and ill treatment of the non-English speaking passengers, French Montana on his Instagram page wrote:

I don’t like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve. I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality

Watch the video he shared below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

