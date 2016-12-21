Airline Kicks Passengers Out For Not Speaking English - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American rapper, French Montana took to his social media page to share a live feed of an airline kicking some of its passengers off a flight.

According to the American rapper, the men were kicked off the plane because they do not speak English.

Expressing his sadness over the segregation and ill treatment of the non-English speaking passengers, French Montana on his Instagram page wrote:

Watch the video he shared below:

I don't like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve. I have a mother that doesn't speak English and discrimination like this make me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I'm NOT using delta anymore smh #equality A video posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:32am PST

