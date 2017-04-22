 Airtel commences 4G service in Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

Airtel commences 4G service in Nigeria

The Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, said on Saturday that the telecommunications company has rolled out Fourth Generation (4G) wireless mobile telecommunications technology in Nigeria.

Ogunsanya said in a statement in Lagos that the roll out of the technology was in partnership with ZTE, a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment/systems company, the PUNCH reports.

He said that in December 2012, Airtel was the first telecommunications operator in the country to complete a successful 4G trial in Lagos.

According to him, this is in line with the company’s commitment to pioneer innovation and lead a mobile internet revolution in Nigeria.

