Aisha Buhari inaugurates free medical services for 3,000 women, children in Gombe

The Future Assured Initiative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has inaugurated free medical services to over 3,000 women and children, suffering from different kinds of ailments in Gombe.

Buhari, who was represented by Mrs Zuwaira Gambo, Coordinator, Future Assured in the North-East Zone, urged the beneficiaries to cooperate with health personnel to ensure the success of the programme in the state.

She said that her Future Assured team in collaboration with other development partners had involved in medical outreaches across the country, especially in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

The First Lady, therefore, commended the wife of Gombe State Governor, Mrs Adama Dankwambo, for providing the necessary support to the medical team.

In her welcome address, Dankwambo, represented by the Gombe State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Rabi Daniel, thanked Mrs Buhari for providing succour to the less privileged families in the state.

Dankwambo assured the wife of the President of her continued support and collaborative effort through her NGO, the “Hajiya Adama Women Empowerment Programme (HAWEP)’’ to the less privileged families in the state.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ishaya Kennedy, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Laraba Ahmed Kawu, said the programme came at a better time considering the influx of refugees who were displaced as a result of Boko Haram insurgency.

Kennedy said that the existing health facilities in the state were overstretched due to the influx of the IDPs.

He said the state government had been making efforts to address the health care challenges in the state.

The commissioner, therefore, thanked the wife of the President and the wife of governor for providing the humanitarian assistant to the people of the state.

However, a cross section of beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed gratitude to Almighty God and the organisers of the programme.

Mr Daniel Danjuma, who is a diabetes patient, thanked Mrs Buhari and Mrs Dankwambo for their kind gesture.

Danjuma said, if not for this free medical exercise, he would not have been treated for his ailment.

On her part, Mrs Zainab Musa, thanked the organisers and prayed to Almighty God to provide them with good health.

She specifically prayed God to guide and protect President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Hassan Dankwambo, as well as give them the ability to deliver on their campaign promises.

NAN also reports that the programme was jointly organised by the (Future Assured) of Mrs Buhari, the (Cry for Help) of the wife of Zamfara State Governor, Mrs Asma’u Yari, and the Hajiya Adama women empowerment programme of Mrs Dankwambo.

The Health screening which covers over 3,000 beneficiaries in the areas of High Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar Check, Eye Check and provision of Eye Glasses, Diabetes and distribution of diabetes drugs as well as de-worming of primary school pupils.

