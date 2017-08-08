 Aisha Buhari Jets Back To London Three Days After Returning To Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Jets Back To London Three Days After Returning To Nigeria

The wife of the Nigerian president, Aisha Buhari, has returned to London to be with her husband.

The First Lady’s return to the United Kingdom comes three days after she returned to the country.

According to report, Aisha Buhari’s trip to London is to be with her ailing husband whom the presidency revealed is recuperating fast.

Recall that Buhari left the country on medical vacation to the UK on May 7 and has since spent more than 90 days at the Abuja House in London on account of his health.

Mrs Aisha Buhari was reported to have returned to the United Kingdom to be with her husband on Sunday after attending an annual August Meeting organised by the wife of the state governor, Nkechi Okorocha.

There has however been no press statement from the presidency on the latest journey made by the wife of the president.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant.

