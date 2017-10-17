The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday paid an unscheduled visit to the State House Clinic in Abuja.

It will be recalled that Mrs. Buhari had last week attacked the management of hospital for their inability to provide basic drugs and equipment despite billions of naira proposed for the hospital in successive budgets.

She said instead of providing badly needed essentials, the management chose to be constructing new building blocks.

The Permanent Secretary in the State House, Jalal Arabi, said in a statement on Sunday that the hospital received only N1.2 billion within the last three years.

Mrs. Buhari who arrived the hospital on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. was accompanied by some of her personal aides and was received by the Medical Director, Hussaini Munir.

It was gathered that “the management took her round the Hospital showing her both the new and old buildings.”

Our source also said Mrs. Buhari had a “short interaction” with some of the staff before leaving the complex.

Mrs. Buhari last week said she had to use the services of a private clinic owned by non-Nigerians after she was told that the X-Ray machine at the Aso Clinic is not functional.

In the wake of the attack by the wife of the president, Mr. Arabi had said in a separate statement that the management is considering commercialising the hospital.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related