Aisha Buhari's Last Child Makes Cute Video To Celebrate Mum's Birthday - The Herald Nigeria

The wife of the President and First Lady of the country clocked 46 today and has been receiving greetings from all quarters.

Earlier in the day, Zahra Buhari-Indimi took to her social media page to wish he mother a happy birthday as she composed an emotional message to celebrate the first lady.

In the same vein, the first lady’s last child, Hanan took to her page on Instagram to share a video congratulating her mother on her birthday.

She accompanied the video with a short message which reads: “❤️Happy Birthday To The Sweetest Mum In The World❤️😭🙈.. You’re not only our mother but you’re the mother of a nation. You always care for people around you be it family or not and that’s why Allah will continue protecting you, Ameen. Love you Loads 😘❤️😘”

