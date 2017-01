The Presidency on Sunday released new pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari as he continues his vacation in London.

Buhari was pictured with his wife who visited him after Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun paid a visit on Friday.

The two photographs were released by the Special Assistant to the President’s Wife on Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi

