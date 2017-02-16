Aisha Yesufu: Buhari, Remain In The UK, Osinbajo Is Working - The Herald Nigeria

The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG initiative, Aisha Yesufu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain in the United Kingdom, UK as acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was doing well.

The activist, who had recently called for the resignation of the President, said the best Buhari could do as President was ‘to assign the best people to work, while he supervises’.

It would be pertinent to recall that Buhari had been on a 10-day vacation in the UK, during which he said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would act as President during this time.

The Presidency had also announced that Buhari wrote to the senate to extend his vacation indefinitely due to health issues’, an action that has drawn a lot of criticism from Nigerians.

In a series of tweets ‏@AishaYesufu, she said, “All President Buhari @MBuhari needed to do was to get the best people while he supervises and provides a vision using @ProfOsinbajo to work.

“Even my business is run that way. Get the best people to do the work. I strategize and provide vision while chilling out lazily.

“I say it always @ProfOsinbajo was the person that won me over to the ticket. He hit the campaign trail even b4 GMB did.”

“It is for me that PMB is not putting his best foot forward is so irritating.”

“PMB has never been known to do the work he delegates.”

