Ajimobi to commence bio-metrics data capture of tradesmen, artisans

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State would on Thursday commence Bio-metrics data capture and identification card project for tradesmen and artisans in the state.

Ajimobi made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan by Mr Toye Arulogun, the Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Arulogun said that the state Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Mrs Taibat Adeyemi-Agba stated that the bio-metrics programme would hold at Trans Amusement park, Ibadan by 11.00am.

The statement quoted the commissioner as saying “biometrics and data capturing will avail the Oyo state government information that will serve as the database for providing commercial incentives and welfare packages for the various groups in the state’’.

“The state government will also use the data captured during the exercise for local content in awarding jobs and contracts in the state.’’

She assured that the state government would not relent in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) drive, adding that all loopholes wold be blocked to ensure the realisation of the 2017 appropriation proposal tagged “Budget of Self Reliance’’.

The statement also quoted Mrs Tewogbade Oluyemi, Head of Informal Sector, Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), as saying “BIR will increase the state’s IGR’’.

“This will enable the state government to provide more infrastructure for the masses and enhance development in the state.’’

Oluyemi commended the traders and artisans for their full compliance in remitting their personal taxes. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment