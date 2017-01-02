Akeredolu asks workers, politicians to prepare for sacrifices - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has told civil servants and politicians in the state to be ready to make sacrifices in a bid to make the state great during his incoming administration.

He believed that the state would regain its glory, promising to do his best in serving the people of the state.

In his New Year message via his media aide, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, on Sunday, the governor-elect said the year 2017 would mark the beginning of new thinking and new actions in Ondo State.

Akeredolu said, “We cannot be doing something the same way and expect a different result.”

He urged the people to support his incoming administration to put in place a culture of integrity in public service, noting that the state had “stupendous natural endowments and abundant human resources waiting to be harnessed for the good of the state by selfless leadership.”

Akeredolu lauded the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying with such widespread clampdown on corruption in Nigeria, “there is no more hiding place for corrupt practices in the country and particularly in Ondo State.”

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment