Akeredolu commends Gowon for upholding the unity of Nigeria as military Head of State

Gov.Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, of Ondo State, on Wednesday commended former Nigeria’s military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, for leading the country with good Christian values thereby keeping the country together.

Akeredolu gave the commendation during a courtesy visit by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) to the governor’s office in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that General Yakubu Gowon was the Military Head of State between 1966 and 1975. Between 1967 and 1970, Nigeria fought a 30-month civil war to keep the country one.

Gowon’s regime was toppled in a military coup that brought the late General Murtala Muhammed to power in 1975.

Akeredolu said the former head of state, who is the patron of BSN, was well chosen for his present assignment because he led Nigeria with good Christian values and not as a pretentious Christian.

“We are indebted to you for life; if not for you, there would not have been one Nigeria because keeping Nigeria one was a task which you did well,” he said.

Akeredolu said that his duties as governor would not prevent him from serving his God, and assured BSN of his administration’s support.

“I will not hide my faith, I am a Christian and I am proud to be one. We are to lead the people of the country aright, this is our task,” he said.

Also, General Yakubu Gowon, as the Patron of BSN, prayed that God would continue to shower his grace and blessings on Akeredolu.

“I am delighted to be here. Congratulations to this new government. On behalf of BSN, I say hello and urge you to continue to be a good help to BSN,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Aaron Nuhu, the National President, BSN, commended the governor for his prompt payment of salaries to the state public servants and the numerous road projects meant to open up Ondo State to other parts of the country.

“We trust God that with the spirit of Christ in you, He will give you the strength and wisdom to carry out all your developmental projects in the state for the betterment of its people.

“This year, God has brought us to your domain for our 50th annual national board meeting. We feel it will be good to come and receive your blessings.

” BSN is saddled with the responsibility of providing the word of God to every Nigerian in general and to every Church and Church affiliate and get people to interact with the word of God through various programmes.

“I know, sir,that you are a lover of God. And, I trust that you will continue to support the society to achieve the purpose for which we are called to carry out.

“We will continue to pray that the almighty God will continue to give you the strength and wherewithal needed to carry out all your assignment as the governor of Ondo State,” he said. (NAN)

